Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

IDF says Palestinian car rammed army vehicle in West Bank, one occupant shot dead, two hurt

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 12:58 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A car with three Palestinian suspects in it accelerated toward troops near the West Bank town of Bani Naim, the IDF says in a update on its initial report earlier on a suspected car-ramming in the area.

The suspicious car struck an army vehicle, causing no injuries to the soldiers, the military says.

The IDF says the troops then opened fire on the car, hitting the three Palestinians inside.

Medics say that one of the Palestinians was killed, one was seriously injured, and one is lightly hurt.

The military adds that it has set up roadblocks in the area as it conducts scans.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.