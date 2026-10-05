IDF says Palestinian car rammed army vehicle in West Bank, one occupant shot dead, two hurt

A car with three Palestinian suspects in it accelerated toward troops near the West Bank town of Bani Naim, the IDF says in a update on its initial report earlier on a suspected car-ramming in the area.

The suspicious car struck an army vehicle, causing no injuries to the soldiers, the military says.

The IDF says the troops then opened fire on the car, hitting the three Palestinians inside.

צה״ל מעדכן על ניסיון דריסה של כוח״ל לפני מספר דקות באיזור הכפר בני נעים סמוך לישוב מעלה חבר בהר חברון. ג׳יפ שבו נסעו שלושה פלסטינים פגע בג׳יפ האמר צה״לי. כוח צה״ל שהיה במקום ביצע ירי ממנו נפגעו שלושה פלסטינים בדרגות פציעה שונות. אין נפגעים בכוח צה״ל. pic.twitter.com/V2jjHjtqsw — Haim Goldich | חיים גולדיטש (@HGoldich) October 5, 2026

Medics say that one of the Palestinians was killed, one was seriously injured, and one is lightly hurt.

The military adds that it has set up roadblocks in the area as it conducts scans.