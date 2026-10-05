Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

3 minors arrested for stone-throwing, rioting as cops take down Palestinian flags in Haredi Jerusalem neighborhood

By Noam Lehmann Today, 8:49 pm
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Police announce the arrest a short while ago of three minors from Jerusalem’s Haredi neighborhood of Mea Shearim who allegedly rioted while officers and municipal staff removed Palestinian flags there.

One of the minors allegedly hurled stones at police and was arrested by undercover officers in the rioting crowds, while two other minors were part of a group of rioters who closed in around a female police officer, police say.

All three suspects have been taken in for interrogation, and officers are scanning the area for more suspects, police add.

The Mea Shearin neighborhood is a historic epicenter of anti-Zionist Haredi communities who do not recognize Israel and often wave the Palestinian flag at protests against the state.

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