Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Yemen’s armed forces say they have begun ‘strategic offensive’ in capital Sanaa

By Reuters Today, 1:24 pm
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Yemen’s armed forces say they have begun a “strategic offensive” in Yemen’s capital Sanaa.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have long held the capital and vast parts of the northwest, where most of the population live.

Saudi-backed government forces also seize key positions on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, military and government sources say, as they fight to reverse last month’s advances by the Houthis and drive them from the vital waterway.

The government forces have taken large parts of Dhubab district, which overlooks Bab el-Mandeb, and are asserting full control over the area with heavy air support from a Saudi-led coalition, three military sources and one government source says.

Houthi-aligned media earlier denied that government forces made advances in the area.

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