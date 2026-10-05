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Iran president says talks with US ‘meaningless’

By AFP Today, 9:11 pm
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says that negotiations with the United States were “meaningless” and have only resulted in renewed American attacks, state media reports.

“So far, they have attacked us three times after talks, and this shows that they are not seeking dialogue; rather, their goal is to overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Pezeshkian is quoted as saying by the state news agency, IRNA. “With an enemy that every day resorts to assassination, sanctions, pressure, and threats, and that breaks its commitments, negotiations are meaningless.”

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