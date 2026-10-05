Shin Bet agents participating in interrogation of flydubai attacker in UAE, ToI has learned

Shin Bet agents are participating in the interrogation of the copilot who attempted to carry out a terror attack on a flydubai flight last week, The Times of Israel has learned.

Interrogators from Israel’s domestic security agency flew to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the questioning of Hamam al-Hammami.

The participation of the Shin Bet in the interrogation of Hammami is permitted for publication this evening by Israeli security officials.

The Shin Bet declines to comment.