Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026
Shin Bet agents participating in interrogation of flydubai attacker in UAE, ToI has learned
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Shin Bet agents are participating in the interrogation of the copilot who attempted to carry out a terror attack on a flydubai flight last week, The Times of Israel has learned.
Interrogators from Israel’s domestic security agency flew to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the questioning of Hamam al-Hammami.
The participation of the Shin Bet in the interrogation of Hammami is permitted for publication this evening by Israeli security officials.
The Shin Bet declines to comment.
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