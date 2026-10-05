Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Report: Shin Bet refrained from probing professor charged with mass Arab murder plot, despite case falling under its purview

Today, 7:58 pm
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Shin Bet chief David Zini is seen at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem during Memorial Day, April 21, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Shin Bet chief David Zini is seen at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem during Memorial Day, April 21, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The Shin Bet security agency reportedly refrained from investigating the Bar Ilan University math professor who is suspected of plotting to murder hundreds of Arab citizens.

The Shin Bet transferred the probe to the Israel Police, even though such matters of Jewish terrorism are supposed to fall under the purview of the internal security agency, Haaretz says.

Sources tell the news outlet that police, too, were in no rush to handle the case, despite the extreme nature of the threat, which involved an attempt by the suspect to recruit former Likud MK Moshe Feiglin, a candidate on the far-right Religious Zionism party.

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