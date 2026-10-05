Report: Shin Bet refrained from probing professor charged with mass Arab murder plot, despite case falling under its purview

The Shin Bet security agency reportedly refrained from investigating the Bar Ilan University math professor who is suspected of plotting to murder hundreds of Arab citizens.

The Shin Bet transferred the probe to the Israel Police, even though such matters of Jewish terrorism are supposed to fall under the purview of the internal security agency, Haaretz says.

Sources tell the news outlet that police, too, were in no rush to handle the case, despite the extreme nature of the threat, which involved an attempt by the suspect to recruit former Likud MK Moshe Feiglin, a candidate on the far-right Religious Zionism party.