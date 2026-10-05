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Shin Bet chief tells ministers he may demand return of administrative detention against violent settlers

Today, 8:09 pm
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Shin Bet chief David Zini told ministers during a cabinet meeting yesterday that if his agency is unable to rein in violent settlers through the means currently at its disposal, he may demand that authorities once again be allowed to place suspects under administrative detention, the Ynet news site reports.

Settler attacks on Palestinians have been taking place on a near-daily basis, with almost complete impunity for the last several years.

Zini did not specify what would need to happen for him to begin demanding the use of administrative detention orders against violent settlers, which were barred by 2024 Defense Minister Israel Katz in 2024. They continue to be used against thousands of Palestinians and a handful of Arab Israelis, leading to allegations of discrimination by Israeli authorities.

The draconian tool allows authorities to hold suspects indefinitely without due process.

Zini, who comes from the Orthodox nationalist Hardal camp and has significant ties to the settler movement, previously opposed the use of administrative detention orders against violent settlers.

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