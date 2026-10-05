Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Flags lowered to half-mast at Knesset on national day of remembrance for Oct. 7

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Flags are lowered to half-mast at the Knesset on the national day of remembrance for Oct. 7, October 5, 2026 (Noam Moskowitz, Knesset)
Flags are lowered to half-mast at the Knesset on the national day of remembrance for Oct. 7, October 5, 2026 (Noam Moskowitz, Knesset)

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at the Knesset and the President’s Residence as they begin marking three years since the October 7 disaster.

Today is the national day of remembrance for the disaster, which was set for two days after the Simhat Torah holiday, when the attack occurred in 2023.

Flags are lowered to half-mast at the President’s Residence on the national day of remembrance for Oct. 7, October 5, 2026 (President’s Residence)

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