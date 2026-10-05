Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026
Flags lowered to half-mast at Knesset on national day of remembrance for Oct. 7
Flags have been lowered to half-mast at the Knesset and the President’s Residence as they begin marking three years since the October 7 disaster.
Today is the national day of remembrance for the disaster, which was set for two days after the Simhat Torah holiday, when the attack occurred in 2023.
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