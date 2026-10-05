Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

IDF says strike killed Hamas terrorist who participated in the October 7 attack

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:13 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Hamas terrorist who participated in the October 7 onslaught was killed in an Israeli strike over the weekend, the IDF and Shin Bet announce.

The strike on Friday in central Gaza’s Nuseirat killed Ibrahim Mustafa Suleiman Abu Awaimer, identified by the IDF as a platoon commander in Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force, who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023.

The IDF says that recently, Abu Awaimer was involved in advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, as well as restoring Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” adding that he was killed to “remove the threat he posed.”

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