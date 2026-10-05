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Data shows Mideast oil exports exceeded pre-Iran war levels last week

By AFP Today, 6:20 am
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Workers load tanker trucks with gasoline pumped ashore from oil tankers and held in storage tanks at the Baniyas Oil Terminal in Baniyas, Syria, September 29, 2026. (AP/Omar Albam)
Workers load tanker trucks with gasoline pumped ashore from oil tankers and held in storage tanks at the Baniyas Oil Terminal in Baniyas, Syria, September 29, 2026. (AP/Omar Albam)

Middle East oil exports, excluding Iran, surpassed their pre-war levels last week, despite attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to data from the maritime tracking firm Kpler.

For the first time since the US and Israel launched their offensive against Iran at the end of February, the weekly average of shipments rose for several days above the pre-conflict average of 18 million barrels per day.

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