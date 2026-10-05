Katz: IDF has killed 4,000 of 6,000 terrorists who invaded Israel on Oct. 7

Some 4,000 terrorists who invaded Israel during the October 7 onslaught three years ago have been killed to date, Defense Minister Israel Katz says.

“6,000 terrorists crossed the border into Israel on October 7 and carried out the atrocities. Of them, 4,000 have been killed so far, leaving another 2,000,” he says in a statement.

The figures cited by Katz were presented by Military Intelligence Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder during a cabinet meeting last night.

According to previous IDF assessments, around 5,600 terrorists invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, and between 1,200 and 1,600 of them were killed in Israeli territory.

Thousands of the terrorists returned to the Strip, and many of them were killed in the subsequent fighting or after being targeted by Israel.

The efforts to track down and eliminate all of those who took part in the Hamas-led attack is being led by a unit in the Shin Bet security agency known as Nili.

The IDF and Shin Bet have ramped up efforts to eliminate all those who participated in October 7 in recent months.

Katz says that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have instructed the military and all other security bodies to kill all of those who took part in the onslaught, “without limitation and under any circumstances, from the senior ranks to the junior ranks.”