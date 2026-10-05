Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Saudi-led coalition: 100 fighter jets launched attacks this morning on Houthis

By Lazar Berman Today, 5:07 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Some 100 fighter jets belonging to the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen launched a series of strikes this morning in what it is calling Operation Yemen Dawn, says coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Malki on X.

He says that strikes destroyed 324 “high-value targets,” and that the coalition is providing air cover for ships transiting the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

The Saudi general says that the coalition is also providing air support for Yemeni government forces on the ground “around the clock.”

Yesterday, Yemen’s Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government said it was launching a major military campaign to recapture all areas of the country controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis.

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