Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Yemeni government forces attack Houthi positions near Bab el-Mandeb

By Reuters Today, 10:25 am
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Saudi-backed Yemen government soldiers ride in a pick-up truck near the Jabal Han front, west of the city of Taiz, on October 3, 2026. (AHMAD AL-BASHA/AFP)
Saudi-backed Yemen government soldiers ride in a pick-up truck near the Jabal Han front, west of the city of Taiz, on October 3, 2026. (AHMAD AL-BASHA/AFP)

Yemeni government forces attack Houthi positions in the Dhubab district overlooking the strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait, two military sources say, a day after the internationally recognized government launched a campaign to retake Houthi-held territory.

The pro-government’s Giants Brigades says its first contingents have arrived in the Bab el-Mandeb area.

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