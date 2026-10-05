Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026
Yemeni government forces attack Houthi positions near Bab el-Mandeb
Yemeni government forces attack Houthi positions in the Dhubab district overlooking the strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait, two military sources say, a day after the internationally recognized government launched a campaign to retake Houthi-held territory.
The pro-government’s Giants Brigades says its first contingents have arrived in the Bab el-Mandeb area.
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