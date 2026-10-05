Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Herzog: No passage of time absolves us of the duty to investigate October 7

Today, 1:15 pm
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Speaking at a state ceremony marking the October 7 attack, President Isaac Herzog says “no passage of time absolves us” of the duty to investigate October 7, even as three years have passed since the disaster with the government failing to establish a comprehensive investigatory body.

The president says Israel “must investigate with determination and courage, and without bias, and to understand: How did this happen to us? No passage of time absolves us of this duty. There are clear lessons that we already know we must internalize: We must not ignore warnings or troubling signs. And we must also look squarely at what is happening to us within our own home, from within.”

He says that in the midst of the current election campaign, “we must look closely at the glaring warning lights, the ones signaling deep division and dangerous disputes.

“Clearly, we are entitled to disagree, and indeed we have a duty to debate — over important matters, over the big questions,” he says. “But we must remember: Those who disagree with you today will live alongside you here tomorrow. Their children will grow up in the same country as your children. They will be called upon to protect it, together, and to build its future together.”

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