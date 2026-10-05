More than 260 anti-Israel protests planned around October 7 anniversary, ministry says

As Israeli and Jewish communities across the world mark the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack against Israel, 262 pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protests and events have been identified across 37 countries, according to the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.

These events are planned between October 1 and October 14, the ministry says, and will peak with 121 events slated for October 10-11. The United States, Spain, Australia, the UK, and Italy will see the highest number of demonstrations.

Security concerns remain a primary focus, as roughly one-third of the identified events have been classified as medium or high risk. About 45 of these protests are expected to occur in close proximity to Israeli embassies, consulates, or known Israeli assets. Authorities have identified specific high-risk flashpoints in cities including Ottawa, Amsterdam, Helsinki and Frankfurt.

These protests are a strategic effort to maximize media exposure and public participation, the ministry says. Israeli citizens abroad are urged to remain vigilant and stay updated on local security advisories.