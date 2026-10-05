Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Netanyahu wishes Flavio Bolsonaro ‘great victory’ in final election round

Today, 10:13 am
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offers his “congratulations” on X to Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro for his performance in yesterday’s first round of the presidential election and wishes him “good luck” in the second round.

“I look forward to restoring the extraordinary friendship between Israel and Brazil,” he says.

Relations have soured under the left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has accused Israel of carrying out a “genocide” in Gaza, a charge Jerusalem firmly denies.

“Best wishes for your great victory, my friend,” Netanyahu tells Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who had warm relations with Netanyahu.

Flavio Bolsonaro received 47 percent of votes compared with Lula’s 45%.

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