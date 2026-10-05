Emirati firm plans two mega property development projects in Syria

Syria has signed a framework agreement with an Emirati company for two huge property development projects as the country boosts efforts to attract foreign investment to finance reconstruction after years of war.

The accord is signed by Dubai real estate tycoon Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emirati developer Eagle Hills Properties, at the presidential palace in Damascus in the presence of Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

“We believe that Syria deserves the return of its people and the pursuit of the reconstruction process,” says Alabbar, who is also chairman of the UAE’s Emaar Properties.

Authorities do not specify the value of the two projects or an expected completion date.

According to state media and videos shown during the event, one project near Damascus is to include apartments, villas, hotels and shops, while the other is a residential and tourism development involving a marina around the coastal city of Latakia.