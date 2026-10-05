Ex-hostage Gadi Moses: State provides us no assurance Oct. 7 will not happen again

Three years after the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, former hostage Gadi Moses tells Kan news that residents in Kibbutz Nir Oz, from which he was abducted, “live in constant fear.”

“The problem today is that we have an army that is doing what it is doing in the Gaza Strip, but it ignores us as civilians living two meters from the border. It does not give us an account [of its actions], nor does it share with us what is happening. The state provides us with no assurance whatsoever that something like this cannot happen again.”

Moses also says he is disappointed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I think I am an invisible citizen, someone the prime minister does not address, does not understand what happened to me, and does not want to understand what happened to me. He just repeats all kinds of slogans. I am asking him to treat me as a citizen with equal rights in our country.”

He says “it’s not for nothing that [Netanyahu] opposes a state commission of inquiry.” He accuses him of “creating such a deep divide between the different tribes of the Jewish people and causing the loss of trust in our sense of togetherness.”