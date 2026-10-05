Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Three preschool workers arrested on suspicion of violently abusing toddlers

By Noam Lehmann Today, 11:19 am
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Police announce the arrest of three women who work at a central Israel preschool where they were filmed on several occasions allegedly “picking up toddlers forcefully, slamming them into the ground, pulling them by the ears and hurling items at them.”

The investigation was launched after an 11-month-old boy was brought to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba with a bruised ear, police say.

The suspects are identified as Ra’anana residents in their 30s and 50s. Police say they are set to bring the suspects before a court today to request their detention be extended.

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