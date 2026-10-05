IDF chief: Our achievements ‘do not erase the failure of October 7’

Speaking earlier at a memorial ceremony for the October 7, 2023, onslaught at Zikim Base on the border with the Gaza Strip, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Israel’s security achievements “do not erase the failure of October 7 and do not diminish our responsibility for it.”

“Three years ago, on Simchat Torah, the IDF failed in its mission to protect the citizens of Israel. Hamas terrorists infiltrated communities and bases, massacred, abducted, and left behind deep destruction,” Zamir said.

“Three years have passed, and the State of Israel now faces a different security reality. Our commanders and fighters, in both the standing army and the reserves, fought on all fronts and achieved significant accomplishments,” he continued. “But even these achievements that have changed reality do not erase the failure of October 7 and do not diminish our responsibility for it.”

He said that “this responsibility requires us not only to remember, but also to change.”

“Out of this bitter failure and grave lapse, we must lead the way toward rebuilding and strengthening the nation,” Zamir added.

The ceremony at Zikim Base, attacked by Hamas on October 7, was attended by the General Staff Forum, families of the fallen soldiers, soldiers wounded in the battle, and others, including former hostage Avinatan Or.