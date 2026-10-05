Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Trump claims spike in gas prices caused by Ukraine strikes on Russia, not Iran war

By Jacob Magid Today, 7:50 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President claims Ukraine’s strikes on Russia, not the Iran war, are what is driving oil prices up.

“What’s driving up gasoline is no longer the Strait of Hormuz, because record numbers of barrels are coming out now on an almost daily basis, but the word, refineries, where Russia’s are being blown up by Ukraine, and where ours are being closed up, in blue states, like California,” Trump writes on Truth Social.

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