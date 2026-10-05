Loud explosions heard in northern Riyadh amid Houthi conflict

Loud explosions rang out in the north of the Saudi capital Riyadh on Monday, an AFP journalist and residents say, as Saudi forces and their Yemeni government allies ramp up their fight against the Iran-backed Houthis.

The AFP journalist reports hearing a “powerful explosion,” as did residents living in the area, which is not far from the King Khalid International Airport. One local said, “The windows in my house shook” as a result of a blast.