Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026
UK court sentences Kuwaiti national to life in jail for trying to carry out stabbing attack at Israeli embassy
A UK court has sentenced a Kuwaiti national to life in prison for trying to break into the Israeli embassy in London to carry out a stabbing attack in 2025.
Abdullah Albadri, 34, was found guilty of preparation of terrorist acts and possession of two bladed articles.
Abdullah Sabah Albadri, aged 34, who planned a terrorist attack at the Embassy of Israel, attempted to gain entry to the diplomatic premises in Kensington on 28 April last year armed with two knives, has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years. pic.twitter.com/EY1QNWt9rF
— Tower Hamlets Crime Watch (@th_crime_watch) October 5, 2026
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