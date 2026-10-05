Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

UK court sentences Kuwaiti national to life in jail for trying to carry out stabbing attack at Israeli embassy

Today, 4:43 pm
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A UK court has sentenced a Kuwaiti national to life in prison for trying to break into the Israeli embassy in London to carry out a stabbing attack in 2025.

Abdullah Albadri, 34, was found guilty of preparation of terrorist acts and possession of two bladed articles.

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