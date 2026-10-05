UK court sentences Kuwaiti national to life in jail for trying to carry out stabbing attack at Israeli embassy

A UK court has sentenced a Kuwaiti national to life in prison for trying to break into the Israeli embassy in London to carry out a stabbing attack in 2025.

Abdullah Albadri, 34, was found guilty of preparation of terrorist acts and possession of two bladed articles.

Abdullah Sabah Albadri, aged 34, who planned a terrorist attack at the Embassy of Israel, attempted to gain entry to the diplomatic premises in Kensington on 28 April last year armed with two knives, has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years. pic.twitter.com/EY1QNWt9rF — Tower Hamlets Crime Watch (@th_crime_watch) October 5, 2026