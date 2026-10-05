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Israel does not believe other flydubai crew members had any involvement in Omani copilot’s terror attack – report

Today, 9:06 pm
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Israel does not believe any other members of the flydubai FZ1073 aircrew were involved in the copilot’s attempt to crash the plane in a terror attack last Wednesday, Channel 12 reports.

Crew members were questioned by investigators in the United Arab Emirates, and they concluded that the other crew members were not involved. The aircrew members were questioned at Israel’s request, after some passengers reported what they considered strange behavior by other aircrew members. The crew members acknowledged they were shocked and rattled by the unfolding attack.

Israel, the report says, shares the UAE investigators’ conclusions.

The network also reports, without sourcing, that the Omani copilot who attacked the pilot and tried to crash the plane, which was carrying almost all Israeli passengers, has told his interrogators that he was acting “in revenge for Gaza,” and “I wanted to die as a martyr.”

The outlet also quotes two sources saying a Mossad official told Israeli cabinet ministers yesterday that the attacker, Hamam al-Hammami, made brief visits in recent years to several countries that are hostile to Israel. The Mossad representative is quoted as saying: “We are checking whether, during those visits, an individual or an organization of any kind activated or recruited him.”

Investigators have al-Hammami’s mobile phone and are combing through its contents, the outlet says.

It adds that Israel does not know at this point whether he acted alone.

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