Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026
IDF General Staff Forum holds moment of silence at Zikim Base
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Marking three years since the October 7 onslaught, the IDF’s General Staff Forum holds a short ceremony and a moment of silence at Zikim Base, which was attacked by terrorists.
Earlier, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said in a missive that it is Israel’s “duty” to fully investigate the Hamas-led massacre to ensure its lessons are learned.
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