Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

IDF General Staff Forum holds moment of silence at Zikim Base

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:56 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Senior IDF officers mark three years since the October 7 onslaught at the Zikim Base, October 5, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
Senior IDF officers mark three years since the October 7 onslaught at the Zikim Base, October 5, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

Marking three years since the October 7 onslaught, the IDF’s General Staff Forum holds a short ceremony and a moment of silence at Zikim Base, which was attacked by terrorists.

Earlier, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said in a missive that it is Israel’s “duty” to fully investigate the Hamas-led massacre to ensure its lessons are learned.

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