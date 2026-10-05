Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026
Knife-wielding Palestinian sets fire to car in settler farm, threatens locals, who ram him with car — police
A knife-wielding Palestinian set fire to a car belonging to the central West Bank’s Hananya Farm settlement a short while ago and threatened settlers, who then rammed him with their car, “neutralizing the continued risk from his actions,” police say.
No settlers were injured, police say, adding that officers have arrived on the scene and are investigating.
The suspect’s status is unclear from the police statement.
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