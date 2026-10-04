Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

US removes all bombers from British air base targeted by a suspected terror attack

By AP Today, 12:13 am
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A B1 bomber is towed past another B1 aircraft at RAF Fairford, a US airforce base in Fairford, England, a day after British counter-terrorism police were probing 'a major' incident near the base, September 28, 2026. (AP/Alastair Grant)
A B1 bomber is towed past another B1 aircraft at RAF Fairford, a US airforce base in Fairford, England, a day after British counter-terrorism police were probing 'a major' incident near the base, September 28, 2026. (AP/Alastair Grant)

The US Air Force has brought home its bombers stationed at a US run military air base in England used to strike Iran following an investigation into a planned terror attack at the RAF Fairford base.

The bombers were redeployed back to their home bases in the United States, according to a Pentagon official who was not authorized to discuss sensitive military movements and spoke today on condition of anonymity.

Aviation watchers such as the Military Air Tracking Alliance have observed dozens of B-52 and B-1 bombers operating out of RAF Fairford since the opening days of the Iran war. Observers noticed a host of B-1 bombers fly out of the base today.

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