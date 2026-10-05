NYC schools to investigate teacher who praised Oct. 7 mastermind Sinwar

The New York City public school system will investigate a teacher who praised the late Hamas terror leader Yahya Sinwar, The New York Post reports.

The teacher, Demien Neva, was an organizer of the anti-Israel boycott campaign at the Park Slope Food Coop.

Jewish members of the co-op in the affluent Brooklyn neighborhood filed a lawsuit against the co-op last week.

The lawsuit said that Neva told other anti-Israel co-op members, “Long live Yahya Al-Sinwar,” in a group chat.

Neva is a teacher at PS 77, a public school in Park Slope, The New York Post reports.

A US Education Department representative tells the outlet, “This allegation has been reported and referred for investigation, in accordance with Chancellor’s Regulations.”