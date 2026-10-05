Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

NYC schools to investigate teacher who praised Oct. 7 mastermind Sinwar

Today, 4:44 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The New York City public school system will investigate a teacher who praised the late Hamas terror leader Yahya Sinwar, The New York Post reports.

The teacher, Demien Neva, was an organizer of the anti-Israel boycott campaign at the Park Slope Food Coop.

Jewish members of the co-op in the affluent Brooklyn neighborhood filed a lawsuit against the co-op last week.

The lawsuit said that Neva told other anti-Israel co-op members, “Long live Yahya Al-Sinwar,” in a group chat.

Neva is a teacher at PS 77, a public school in Park Slope, The New York Post reports.

A US Education Department representative tells the outlet, “This allegation has been reported and referred for investigation, in accordance with Chancellor’s Regulations.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.