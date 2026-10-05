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IDF says 2 Palestinian arms dealers arrested in West Bank

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:17 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Two alleged Palestinian arms dealers were nabbed by Israeli commandos in the West Bank city of Nablus yesterday, the military says.

The IDF says soldiers of the Duvdevan Commando Unit, following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet, raided Nablus’s old city and captured “two terrorists who trafficked weapons intended to harm Israeli civilians and security forces.”

The commandos entered the old city of Nablus and apprehended both suspects “within minutes,” the military adds.

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