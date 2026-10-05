Netanyahu at Oct. 7 ceremony: We will settle scores with everyone involved in attacks

Israel will continue to pursue everyone involved in the October 7, 2023 attacks against Israel, and is aiming for peace with Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says at a state ceremony commemorating the soldiers and security forces who have fallen in the three years since the Hamas invasion.

Netanyahu stresses that Israel still has more missions before it — “and we intend to complete them.”

“In Gaza there will not be any Hamas rule,” he promises. “Everyone who was involved in the attack against us, everyone who held our hostages, is living on borrowed time.”

“We will reach them, as we reached the others,” Netanyahu warns, adding that Israel is settling scores with Hamas terrorists every day.

In Lebanon, says Netanyahu, Israel will continue striking Hezbollah “and we will create a chance for peace with a country in which the overwhelming majority wants peace with us.”

Netanyahu pledges that Israel will not allow Iran to threaten Israel’s existence. The regime, he claims “is the weakest that it has been since its founding.”

“It is fighting for its life, and in the end, it will pass from the world,” he predicts.

Iran had a three-part plan to destroy Israel, he argues.

“Terrorist proxies around us who were designed to bleed us; thousands of lethal missiles aimed at our territory, aimed at our cities; and most importantly, nuclear bombs that were designed to destroy our country, to erase it from the face of the earth,” he says.

Fighting together, he says, Israeli soldiers cut off Iran’s terror arms, and pushed enemies back from the country’s borders to create buffer zones.

“We struck the ballistic missile stores in Iran itself,” says Netanyahu, “we hit its nuclear program hard — scientists, sites, infrastructure.”