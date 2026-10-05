Liberman calls on Shin Bet chief to resign over flydubai incident; Eisenkot says probe must come first

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot says that a serious investigation must precede any demand for Shin Bet chief David Zini’s resignation, pushing back against Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman’s call for Zini to step down over the security failure surrounding last week’s attempted terror attack aboard a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv.
“A serious investigation has to be conducted first,” Eisenkot tells Channel 12 at Reichman University’s World Summit on Counter-Terrorism. “If it turns out there was a Shin Bet failure, then it will be possible to call on the head of the organization to resign.”
“But long before that, I would expect [Transportation Minister] Miri Regev to submit a letter of resignation and resign,” along with the head of her ministry’s security division, Eisenkot adds.
Meanwhile, Liberman says in a post on X that “the head of the Shin Bet must draw conclusions and go home.”
He argues that the agency was responsible for security arrangements involving airlines and flights to and from Israel, asking how a pilot “who was fired from two airlines after undergoing religious radicalization, and who shared Al-Qaeda posts on his social media, lands in Israel, conducts a preliminary tour, and enters the country as if nothing happened.”
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