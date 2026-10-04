Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026
Eisenkot challenges Netanyahu to a televised debate before election
Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot calls on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to face him in a televised debate ahead of the October 27 election.
In an official letter, Yashar says, “A person who wishes to lead is obligated to give full, direct, and honest answers to the voters.”
Netanyahu has avoided debates in previous election cycles.
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