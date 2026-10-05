Reports: Settlers torch several vehicles, olive trees in West Bank village; no injuries

Palestinian media report that settlers set fire yesterday evening to several vehicles at a car lot between the villages of Silwad and Ein Yabrud, in the Ramallah area.

No injuries were reported.

قطعان المستوطنين الصهاينة تشعل النيران في أشجار الزيتون ومشطب للسيارات في قرية عين يبرود شرق رام الله في #الضفة_الغربية_المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/pqQX96PWD1 — Talal Ibrahim (@TalalIM81) October 5, 2026

#عاجل | مسـ.'ـ..توطنون يضرمون النار في مركبات فلسطينية بين بلدتي سلواد وعين يبرود، شرق رام الله. pic.twitter.com/BDvh5ON5Ws — فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) October 4, 2026