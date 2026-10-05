Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026
Reports: Settlers torch several vehicles, olive trees in West Bank village; no injuries
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media report that settlers set fire yesterday evening to several vehicles at a car lot between the villages of Silwad and Ein Yabrud, in the Ramallah area.
No injuries were reported.
قطعان المستوطنين الصهاينة تشعل النيران في أشجار الزيتون ومشطب للسيارات في قرية عين يبرود شرق رام الله في #الضفة_الغربية_المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/pqQX96PWD1
— Talal Ibrahim (@TalalIM81) October 5, 2026
#عاجل | مسـ.'ـ..توطنون يضرمون النار في مركبات فلسطينية بين بلدتي سلواد وعين يبرود، شرق رام الله. pic.twitter.com/BDvh5ON5Ws
— فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) October 4, 2026
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here