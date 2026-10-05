Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Mecca alliance agrees to activate collective deterrence measures to respond to attacks, Saudi Arabia says

Today, 9:19 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

A committee of the Mecca defense pact between Turkey, Saudi Arabia, ​and Pakistan “reaffirmed the solidarity and unity of our countries in confronting the heinous attacks against the Kingdom and the holy sites,” the Saudi defense minister says on X.

“The committee agreed to activate collective deterrence measures within the framework of the alliance in response to the attacks and all those responsible for them,” he says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.