Irish soccer staffer alleges being spat on by Israeli during match

A staff member of Ireland’s national soccer team alleges that he was spat on by an Israeli player at tonight’s match in Serbia.

The staffer, Damien Doyle — the team’s head of athletic performance — claims he was spat on as the two sides left the field for the half-time break, according to The Irish Times.

The coaches for Israel and Ireland as well as the Israeli Football Association decline to comment on the allegation, saying they did not witness anything so they cannot weigh in.