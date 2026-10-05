Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Irish soccer staffer alleges being spat on by Israeli during match

Today, 4:06 am
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Israel’s Eliel Peretz guards Ireland’s Adam Idah during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Republic of Ireland and Israel in Backa Topola, Serbia, October 4, 2026. (AP/Darko Vojinovic)
Israel’s Eliel Peretz guards Ireland’s Adam Idah during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Republic of Ireland and Israel in Backa Topola, Serbia, October 4, 2026. (AP/Darko Vojinovic)

A staff member of Ireland’s national soccer team alleges that he was spat on by an Israeli player at tonight’s match in Serbia.

The staffer, Damien Doyle — the team’s head of athletic performance — claims he was spat on as the two sides left the field for the half-time break, according to The Irish Times.

The coaches for Israel and Ireland as well as the Israeli Football Association decline to comment on the allegation, saying they did not witness anything so they cannot weigh in.

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