‘You didn’t protect my son’: PM heckled by bereaved father during speech at Oct. 7 ceremony

Speaking at the state ceremony for the victims of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that the father of one of the victims recently pleaded with him to complete the mission in Gaza.

He says that Doron Journo, whose daughter Karin was killed at the Nova music festival, said to him, “Mr. Prime Minister, finish the mission. Finish the mission in the Gaza strip.”

“I hugged him, and I promised him,” Netanyahu continues. “That is my commitment, we will complete the mission.”

“We are completing it every day,” he says.

“There is no forgiveness for the murderers, for the torturers, for those who burned. There is no forgiveness for those who destroyed, looted, and kidnapped,” Netanyahu warns.

אב שכול התפרץ לדברי נתניהו בטקס האזכרה הממלכתי: "לא הגנת על הבן שלי ועל 1,200 נרצחים ב-7 באוקטובר. בושה, ביזיון" pic.twitter.com/Jg8Fj7lni3 — גלצ (@GLZRadio) October 5, 2026

He says Israel is hunting down those who kidnapped and held Israelis. “We are eliminating them one after another.”

Israel is not only defending itself, but also the free world, he stresses. “When the volcano of terror and the fundamentalist hatred erupts… it doesn’t pass over Britain, it doesn’t pass over France, it doesn’t pass over the Netherlands. The Netherlands,” he repeats. The Dutch government recently enacted a new order that escalates Europe’s past product-labeling policies into an outright boycott.

But that doesn’t stop them from airing “blood libels” against Israel, Netanyahu says.

A bereaved father yells at Netanyahu, “You didn’t protect my son on October 7 — shame!” causing the prime minister to pause before continuing.

צפו | "בושה שלא הגנת על הנרצחים ב-7.10": אדם בקהל התפרץ באמצע דברי נתניהו, שהפסיק לרגע את נאומו@shapira_nitzan pic.twitter.com/5GEk5uOuck — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) October 5, 2026