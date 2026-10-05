US still confident in security of its bases after clearing military hub in UK, Rubio says

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday said that Washington still has confidence in the security of all of its bases, after five men were arrested near a British air base on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

Rubio, asked about the US decision to remove its B-1 bombers from the British base, said that the Department of Defense constantly reallocates resources where they need to be and that he would not directly tie last week’s incident to the move. He added that British authorities had been very cooperative on the case, which allegedly is linked to threats from Iran.