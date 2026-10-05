UAE envoy says discussed ‘strengthening preparedness’ in meeting with Regev

Writing in Hebrew on X, Emirati Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja says a meeting last night with Transportation Minister Miri Regev focused on “strengthening preparedness and advance planning to address various developments.”

The meeting came in the wake of last week’s flydubai incident, in which an Omani pilot was allowed by the UAE airline to fly the Tel Aviv route, attacked his copilot and then attempted to crash the plane.

Regev and her Transportation Ministry are under scrutiny for failing to properly vet incoming flight crews, as is the UAE.

פגישה מועילה היום עם כבוד השרה מירי רגב @regev_miri, שרת התחבורה של מדינת ישראל, שבמהלכה שוחחנו על היחסים הבילטרליים בין שתי המדינות ועל הדרכים להעמיק את שיתוף הפעולה בתחומי התעופה והתובלה. במסגרת ההתייעצות והתיאום השוטף בינינו, דנו גם בהגדלת תדירות הטיסות בתקופה הקרובה. כמו כן,… pic.twitter.com/Tr0JCusNs2 — Mohamed Al Khaja (@AmbAlKhaja) October 4, 2026

“As part of the ongoing consultation and coordination between us, we also discussed increasing flight frequency in the coming period,” writes Khaja. “Additionally, we addressed strengthening preparedness and advance planning to address various developments, with the aim of ensuring smooth and orderly movement of passengers and goods.”

He thanks Regev for her “cooperation and ongoing support.”