Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

UAE envoy says discussed ‘strengthening preparedness’ in meeting with Regev

By Lazar Berman Today, 3:01 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Writing in Hebrew on X, Emirati Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja says a meeting last night with Transportation Minister Miri Regev focused on “strengthening preparedness and advance planning to address various developments.”

The meeting came in the wake of last week’s flydubai incident, in which an Omani pilot was allowed by the UAE airline to fly the Tel Aviv route, attacked his copilot and then attempted to crash the plane.

Regev and her Transportation Ministry are under scrutiny for failing to properly vet incoming flight crews, as is the UAE.

“As part of the ongoing consultation and coordination between us, we also discussed increasing flight frequency in the coming period,” writes Khaja. “Additionally, we addressed strengthening preparedness and advance planning to address various developments, with the aim of ensuring smooth and orderly movement of passengers and goods.”

He thanks Regev for her “cooperation and ongoing support.”

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