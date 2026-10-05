Reports: Settlers torch property in Bedouin community; several injured

Palestinian media outlets report another settler attack this evening in the West Bank, this time targeting a Bedouin hamlet near the Jab’a village north of Jerusalem, where settlers torched several structures.

Settlers also beat residents of the hamlet during the attack, with women and children among those wounded, the reports say.

إعلام محافظة القدس: يواصل مستوطنون هجومهم على تجمع معازي جبع البدوي قرب بلدة جبع شمال مدينة القدس، حيث يعتدون بالضرب على المواطنين، بينهم أطفال ونساء، ويكسرون مركباتهم، فيما أقدم المستوطنون وقوات الاحتلال على إحراق عدد من المنازل. pic.twitter.com/f1OTFxGs7S — الجرمق الإخباري (@aljarmaqnet) October 5, 2026