Winter’s party fails to cross electoral threshold in poll giving pro-Netanyahu bloc 49 seats

A Channel 12 survey shows Ofer Winter’s right-wing People of Israel party would not cross the electoral threshold if elections were held today.

The poll has the party receiving 1.5% of the vote — below the 3.25% threshold.

The network says this is the first time that winter’s party has polled below the threshold in Channel 12 surveys since the party was unveiled in August.

The survey also shows continued deadlock, with neither bloc able to form a coalition, though a majority of voters back parties that oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.