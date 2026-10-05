Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Winter’s party fails to cross electoral threshold in poll giving pro-Netanyahu bloc 49 seats

5 October 2026, 11:52 pm
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The launch of the new People of Israel party, led by Ofer Winter (center), in Jerusalem, August 25, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
The launch of the new People of Israel party, led by Ofer Winter (center), in Jerusalem, August 25, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

A Channel 12 survey shows Ofer Winter’s right-wing People of Israel party would not cross the electoral threshold if elections were held today.

The poll has the party receiving 1.5% of the vote — below the 3.25% threshold.

The network says this is the first time that winter’s party has polled below the threshold in Channel 12 surveys since the party was unveiled in August.

The survey also shows continued deadlock, with neither bloc able to form a coalition, though a majority of voters back parties that oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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