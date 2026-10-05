Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Suspects who approached Israeli army posts in Syria today were unarmed — IDF

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:59 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The two suspects who approached an Israeli military position in southern Syria this afternoon were unarmed, according to the military.

The pair were spotted driving on a motorcycle toward the army post in the IDF’s buffer zone. The military said the soldiers began a “suspect arrest procedure,” which included live fire toward the motorcycle.

Both suspects were detained and taken to Israel for questioning. One of the suspects was hit by the gunfire and taken to an Israeli hospital for treatment.

In a separate incident last night, a suspect tried to breach a different nearby army post in southern Syria, according to the IDF.

The military says that a reservist of the Carmeli Brigade spotted the unarmed suspect and opened fire. When the suspect continued to try to enter the army post, he was shot dead by the soldier.

No soldiers were injured in either incident.

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