Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026
Tanker ordered by Iran’s IRGC to turn back in Hormuz or risk being hit
A tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz was hailed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and instructed to turn back or risk being targeted, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says.
The tanker complied with the instruction, UKMTO says, adding that the incident occurred 11 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman.
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