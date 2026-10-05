Anti-Zionist groups announce ‘resistance’ rally outside NYC City Hall on Oct. 7, criticize Mamdani

Anti-Zionist groups in New York City announce a “citywide protest” on the anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas invasion of Israel.

The rally will begin outside City Hall, according to advertisements.

It did not appear that the protest would take place on City Hall’s grounds, but on a public sidewalk outside. There was no indication that City Hall has endorsed the rally.

“Glory to the martyrs, victory to the resistance,” say advertisements for the protest, alongside an image of a figure masked by a keffiyeh and an inverted triangle, a symbol associated with Hamas.

“October 7th marks three years of the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people, one of the deadliest ongoing and globally broadcasted massacres in modern history,” organizers say. “October 7th marks three years since resistance against imperialism changed the fate of our world forever.”

Organizers say the protest has been endorsed by 25 activist groups, including Students for Justice in Palestine, Within Our Lifetime, Pal-Awda, and an array of student groups.

Social media posts announcing the protest attack Mayor Zohran Mamdani, saying he has “betrayed his own alleged values” in support of Palestinians.

The statements criticize Mamdani for measures including the police response to protests outside synagogues and his strategy to combat antisemitism announced last week.

“The mayor’s claim of solidarity with the Palestinian people is meaningless when it is followed by no action and capitulation to Zionist pressure,” the statements say.

Those sharing the statement include three subgroups in the Democratic Socialists of America, Mamdani’s home base — the NYC Young Democratic Socialists of America and two campus branches.

Some high school and campus anti-Zionist activist groups in the city announce protest walkouts on October 7.