Police nab East Jerusalem resident suspected of murdering missing woman; body found and sent for identificaton

Police say they arrested an East Jerusalem resident suspected of being involved in the disappearance and murder of Fatima Rajbi, who went missing from her home at the beginning of the week.

Police also say they have located a woman’s body, which has been sent to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute to be identified and to have her cause of death determined.

The suspect, in his 60s, will appear tomorrow before the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court as police request to extend his custody.

Details of the case remain under a gag order.