Eisenkot links Netanyahu’s rejection of state inquiry into Oct. 7 to near disaster on flydubai flight

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot tears into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the terrorist attack aboard a flydubai flight full of Israelis, linking the near-disaster to the premier’s refusal to impanel a state commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led atrocities.

“Those who fear the word ‘responsibility’ and flee from investigating the truth since October 7… are endangering Israel every day with failures and great disasters,” Eisenkot writes on X. “We got proof of this just this past week, when 180 Israelis were saved thanks to ingenuity and supreme heroism in what is being exposed as a terrible failure under the October 7 government.”

“The grave discoveries about the conduct of the Transportation Ministry and the revelation that pilots from enemy states landed in Israel are further proof that the State of Israel is ‘managed’ by a group of people who aren’t qualified or worthy,” Eisenkot adds.