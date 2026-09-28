Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026

15-year-old wounded by apparent explosive device in Holon — police

By Noam Lehmann Today, 2:49 pm
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A 15-year-old boy was moderately wounded in a blast in Holon, according to first responders.

Police say the blast was likely caused by an explosive device and that the incident is of a “criminal” rather than nationalist nature. Officers are scanning the area for suspects, police add.

According to Hebrew media, a preliminary investigation has found the explosion likely targeted a member of the Musli crime family and that the wounded boy was an unrelated passerby.

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