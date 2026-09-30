Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Former Israeli envoy to UAE cautions against rush to blame flydubai after apparent hijacking attempt

Today, 4:59 pm
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Against the backdrop of Transportation Minister Miri Regev’s call for Israel to suspend flydubai flights, Jerusalem’s former ambassador to the UAE urges caution.

“Flydubai and Etihad are the only two airlines in the world that continued flying to Israel even during the most difficult times,” Amir Hayek tweets.

“The UAE and the airline deserve for us to set aside speculation and allow them to thoroughly investigate what actually happened. I trust them,” he says.

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