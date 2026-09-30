Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Trump hails Iraq withdrawal as ‘victory’ for US

By AFP Today, 9:21 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

US President Donald Trump hails the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from Iraq on Wednesday as a “victory” for Washington, despite fears that it will embolden pro-Iran armed factions.

“This Day is a victory for the United States, a victory for Iraq, and a decisive victory over ISIS,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network.

Trump says Iraq now has a “wonderful” prime minister and adds: “I had a choice to stay or to leave, and felt, without question, that it was time for America to go home!”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.