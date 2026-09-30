Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Woman among 7 killed in IDF’s Gaza strikes; army says it targeted Hamas terrorist

By Reuters Today, 9:06 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The death toll from two Israeli strikes in Gaza today has climbed from four to seven, according to health officials from the Strip.

In Gaza City, an Israeli airstrike on an apartment killed one woman, wounded her husband and several others, medics say.

The Israeli military says the strike targeted a Hamas terrorist who was planning to execute attacks against its forces.

Medics said another Israeli airstrike on a vehicle killed at least four people and wounded 14 others in the Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood, in Gaza City, while a strike near a mosque in Khan Younis, south of the enclave, killed a local journalist, Mohammad Al-Najar, and wounded others.

Later on Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike killed one person near Qarara town, in the southern Gaza Strip, medics say, taking the day’s death toll to at least seven.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.