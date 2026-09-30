Woman among 7 killed in IDF’s Gaza strikes; army says it targeted Hamas terrorist

The death toll from two Israeli strikes in Gaza today has climbed from four to seven, according to health officials from the Strip.

In Gaza City, an Israeli airstrike on an apartment killed one woman, wounded her husband and several others, medics say.

The Israeli military says the strike targeted a Hamas terrorist who was planning to execute attacks against its forces.

Medics said another Israeli airstrike on a vehicle killed at least four people and wounded 14 others in the Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood, in Gaza City, while a strike near a mosque in Khan Younis, south of the enclave, killed a local journalist, Mohammad Al-Najar, and wounded others.

Later on Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike killed one person near Qarara town, in the southern Gaza Strip, medics say, taking the day’s death toll to at least seven.