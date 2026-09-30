Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

After hours of silence, flydubai says motive behind incident on Israel-bound plane still being probed

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 5:18 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

After hours of silence, Emirati carrier flydubai confirms that an “altercation occurred in the flight deck” on this morning’s flight that took off from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, and had to be diverted to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

“The aircraft was successfully secured by on-duty flydubai crew traveling on the flight, who diverted and landed the aircraft safely at Tabuk Airport,” says a flydubai spokesperson. “At this early stage, the underlying reasons and motives behind this event are unknown and remain subject to a formal investigation.”

“We urge all parties to refrain from premature speculation while authorities gather the facts,” the flydubai spokesperson adds.

Flydubai reiterates that “all passengers and crew are safe and accounted for.”

“We have deployed two replacement aircraft to Tabuk to relieve the passengers and crew,” the flydubai spokesperson says. “This incident has no impact on other scheduled operations across the flydubai network.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.